SDSM and the Ministry of Interior of Oliver Spasovski are silent about the cowboy armed clash in Skopje Cair. Yesterday they did not provide explanation whether the person who fired at the police for controlling a vehicle and then was released, was convicted of the same crime and there is a whole year since the Skopje police has been ordered to detain the same person for serving a prison sentence, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski on Friday.

He demands that Oliver Spasovski no longer hide as the head of the Ministry of Interior and answer the following questions: