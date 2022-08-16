What was the chair of the historical commission Dragi Gjorgiev doing alone in Sofia, without the other members of the commission, asked OMO Ilinden Pirin.

Why in January 2022 did only the chair of the commission Dragi Gjorgiev travel to Sofia with the delegation of the SDS government, and what did he discuss behind closed doors with the chair of the Bulgarian historical commission Angel Dimitrov, who used to work for the Bulgarian secret services?! How was Dragi Gjorgiev convinced to accept a change in the Macedonian textbooks and to accept that more historical figures are common with Bulgaria???