What is happening in the triangle Vilma Ruskoska, Ljubomir Jovevski and Arafat Muaremi? Today, Chief Prosecutor Joveski suspended the head of the Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, Ruskoska, due to the search of the director of the Financial Police, Arafat Muaremi.

A disciplinary procedure has been initiated for Ruskovska and her colleagues, Ivana Trajceva and Elizabeta Josifovska, and a determination of responsibility for the three prosecutors is required.

Soon after it was reported that one of the suspended prosecutors was exactly Ruskovska. She officially confirmed that she was suspended, after which she left the building of the Prosecutor’s Office with an escort. Ljubomir Joveski told Fokus that Ruskoska has not yet submitted the answers regarding the disputed search in the Financial Police, which he requested from her.

Soon after Ruskovska’s suspension, Muaremi also resigned. He confirmed that he is leaving because of Joveski’s decision and so that there is no doubt that he can influence the procedure led by the Prosecutor’s Office against organized crime.

Joveski can file a disciplinary procedure in several cases, and one of them is a major professional mistake made deliberately or unjustifiably. Muaremi complained to the state prosecutor that Ruskovska and her colleagues conducted an illegal search in the offices of the Administration, and Joveski sent two prosecutors to check what and how things are done in the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime. In the report, they stated that there were irregularities in the handling of the case. The conflict in the investigative bodies has been going on for a month. On the other hand, Ruskovska also asked for help from international institutions due to the pressure of the authorities for the discovered crimes of government officials.

The public has already begun to ask why Joveski suspended Ruskovska if there really is evidence of crimes by high-ranking officials?! Does the affair with Muaremi lead to crimes of names much bigger than Arafat? Did Muaremi and the Financial Police extort individuals and legal entities? Why is Muaremi resigning if it is Russia’s mistake? Did Joveski suspend Ruskoska at someone’s request? Is all this being done for peace in the house, that is, for peace between SDSM and DUI?! Who are the government officials and powerful people who are involved in crime and about whom Ruskovska talked and asked for help from international institutions due to the pressure that was exerted on her? Who from the government of Zoran Zaev and Dimitar Kovacevski is involved in the crimes that Ruskoska talked about, and Joveski did not allow her to disclose and chased them to the end? Are there ministers who are in power on Ruskovska’s list of crimes committed by government officials? Who are they?