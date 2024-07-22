In 2018, when SDS is at the top of the government, Spasov from “Rating” receives a permit for the construction of a photovoltaic plant with a power of 2.18 megawatts under the name Gamma Solar 1. When Spasov receives the permit for the construction of the photovoltaic plant, Venko Filipche, the current president of SDS is a minister in the government. The question arises whether Venko Filipce played a role in obtaining the approval and whether Spasov is personally indebted to Filipce?” asked the spokeswoman of VMRO-DPMNE, Marija Miteva. According to her, Spasov’s photovoltaic plant is not small capacity, and to build it and put it into operation, according to energy experts, up to 2 million euros are needed.

Photovoltaic power plant in Spasov annually, as Miteva points out, can generate income of up to half a million euros, which for a period of 20 years, which is the optimal lifespan of it, will mean 10 million euros in income.

“Is this 10 million euro business a source of income for all the lies and cheap PR of SDS?”

Instead of relying on the constructions of Spasov, it would be better for the SDS to prepare for a long opposition and responsibility, both political and institutional, for all the crimes they committed,” added the VMRO-DPMNE spokeswoman.