Out of 4,438 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, Macedonia registered 1,302 new cases. Also, 51 deaths were registered in the same time period, including that of a 32-year-old patient from Kumanovo, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 137,728 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 111,765 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 4,072. At the moment, there are 21,891 active cases across the country.
