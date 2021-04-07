Macedonia

Of the 96 patients who died in three days, six were under the age of 50, the youngest being 32 years old

Ninety-six people lost their lives this week alone. In the grim statistics officially published by the Ministry of Health, according to the data from the Institute of Public Health, many were under 50 years old. Of the 37 registered deaths on Monday, three patients were under the age of 50, a patient...