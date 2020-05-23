Reis Sulejman efendi Rexhepi, the 74 year old controversial head of the Islamic Community in Macedonia, got married to Emina Jetishi from Skopje. Emina is 50 years younger than the Reis.

Albanian language media outlets report that Emina is divorced with a daughter, and that she is politically active in the DUI party in Studenicani, south of Skopje.

Rexhepi is well known for his controversial statements that have included spreading ethnic and religious hatred, posing with machine guns and a map of Greater Albania, a prolonged fight for control over the Islamic community and most recently, his blackmail of the Government when he threatened to keep the mosques open and “turn Macedonia into Bangladesh” in terms of spreading the coronavirus unless he is paid money from the state budget.