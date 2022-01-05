Isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 cases will soon be reduced from 10 to 7 days, “Sloboden pecat” has learned from sources in the Commission for Infectious Diseases, as well as in the Ministry of Health. A meeting of the Commission will be convened these days with an agenda to reduce the duration of isolation, as the symptoms of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are different than the Delta variant.

The Commission will not currently propose changes to reduce the isolation period, but it will be discussed at the next meeting, sources from the Ministry of Health told “Sloboden pecat”.