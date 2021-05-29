The Healthcare Ministry informed that only 2,411 citizens received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine yesterday – this is down from about 10,000 in past days. Unsure of future deliveries, Macedonian healthcare authorities are keeping over 200,000 doses for booster shots for citizens who are already vaccinated, and have almost stopped inviting people registered for the first dose.

Medical teams are keeping busy and nearly 13,600 citizens were given the second dose of the vaccine yesterday. So far, 304,000 citizens have received one dose and 71,060 – both doses.

Macedonia is receiving weekly small shipments of about 10,000 Pfizer vaccines and the next large delivery that is expected is of half a million doses of the less effective Chinese Sinovac vaccine.