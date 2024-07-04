Interior Minister Pance Toskovski expects that the issuing of passports and other identity documents will be normalized in two months.

The Ministry was left swamped with tens of thousands of requests after the previous Government declared all identity documents without the imposed name as invalid. This meant that many citizens were left waiting for months for a passport, as the Ministry was left without sufficient blank documents and limited printing capacity.

Toskovski says that the backlog of people waiting to apply for the documents was cut in half, and that, with the current pace of issuing 80,000 passports a month, the situation will normalize in two months. Citizens will then have to wait only the legally provided two weeks for a new passport.