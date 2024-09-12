In an extremely tendentious text of BGNES, the Bulgarian media criticizes the visit of Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova to Sofia to attend the opera “Nabucco” of the Macedonian Opera Opera and Ballet.

It bothers the Bulgarians that the Macedonian president is cultural and engages in a kind of cultural diplomacy. For the eastern neighbors it is incomprehensible.

According to BGNES, Macedonia, or rather its president, wants to appear fine and cultured in the eyes of the EU. How low.

They even say that this was not an official visit and that she was not invited by her Bulgarian colleague Rumen Radev. No one is saying this is an official visit. Is it forbidden for the president to go to Sofia and watch opera? The time will come for an official visit when there will be European presidents and governments in Sofia, not like the current ones who are stuck in the past.

In any case, this is a victory for the guests of the Macedonian president and a lesson in how a head of state should behave.