The announced meeting between the PM Dimitar Kovacevski and the leader of the largest opposition party VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski will take place on Wednesday in the MP Club, the Government’s press service informed on Monday.

The statement informs that the topics of the meeting will be the decisions that the Parliament should make in order for the Republic of Macedonia to continue with the EU integration, as well as the future approach of the state, the institutions, and all political agents regarding the building and preservation of the good neighborly relations with all Macedonia’s neighbors.