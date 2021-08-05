Helicopters from Serbia, firefighters from Slovenia, firefighting vehicles from Bulgaria. This is what the situation with the fires in Macedonia looks like these days. The blazes have been ravaging across the country and the government again has shown that it is not capable to deal with this situation.

Zaev’s response means begging and seeking help from neighbors who do not all have a humanitarian intention and will use it for political gains.

This primarily refers to Bulgaria, which helps battle the fires in Pehcevo and Delcevo with TV crews.

If one wants to help someone and be humane, they should not brag about it.

Serbia immediately sent four helicopters to help our country put out the fires and we have not heard any bragging from the Serbian authorities about it.

However, Macedonia must not afford to beg for help from anyone, but deal with the fires with its own capacities.

But, this is not done with the old vehicles indented for washing streets, which were used to extinguish the fire near the “Bogorodica” border crossing.

And until just four or five years ago, Macedonia had firefighting planes. Three of them were procured from Spain, but with Zaev’s coming to power they were left to rot not serviced.

Zaev said on Monday when he was in Kocani that a decision would be made the next day to service the planes. We should not even mention that several days have passed and a government session has taken place, but no such decision was made.