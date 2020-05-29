VMRO-DPMNE presented the facts that marked today:

1. It is morbid that SDSM talks about elections in a situation with 52 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths, the Commission on Infectious Diseases should be dismissed immediately

2. Den Doncev illegally acquired 130,000 dollars, Ruskovska’s Public Prosecutor’s Office protects him

3. The silence of Nina Angelovska and Bogoev’s response confirms that the general urban plan in Trnodol is changing for Angelovska’s personal gain

4. The rise in the number of infections is a fiasco of Filipce, the citizens are not to blame for his incompetence

5. The government failed to protect the citizens pushing for elections, and now they accuse Culev and the citizens of the chaos that SDSM created