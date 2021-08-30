SDSM is stuck in its party matrix, they do not have democratic capacity and do not care about the citizens. It is more important for them to nominate party staff than professionals who will be mayors of all citizens, said VMRO-DPMNE and added that Danela Arsovska is a candidate for mayor who deserves the support of both VMRO-DPMNE and all democratic forces in the country.

Arsovska is a successful manager, who will be a real step forward from the current grimness which Silegov brought about. SDSM and Silegov are already showing their nervousness because they are losing. Instead of labeling and insulting, Silegov should find the strength and say where he spent 12.5 million euros from the sale of the town hall. The citizens expect answers and responsibility of Silegov, said VMRO-DPMNE.