Without any doubt, not only VMRO-DPMNE, but according to the polls that we see in the public, all citizens are not satisfied with the way the state is moving and, de facto, they demand a change in this government, says the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE and Mayor of Airport Municipality, Timco Mucunski.

In yesterday’s interview with TV Sitel, Mucunski pointed out that on a daily basis, from various relevant factors, there are various indicators of the bad situation in the country, such as the deterioration of the situation in the fight against crime and corruption, price increases and the increase in inflation, which citizens directly feel when shopping for groceries for home and when their monthly salary is insufficient to cover their expenses.

Every day we see different indicators. This political coalition, which has been in power for seven years, announced a fight against corruption and reform of the judiciary, and we see that the situation is constantly worsening. Today we saw information that the rate of inflation in Macedonia is double the European average and some arguments are given that the problems were systemic, such as the trade openness of Macedonia, and the energy dependence of Macedonia, but there are countries in Europe that have much worse statistics in the trade openness and in the area of energy independence, but they do not have such a high degree of inflation. This means, the system of governance and management in the area of justice and security does not work, and the economy is in a catastrophic state. This is confirmed not only by the statistics, which are primary, but also by what citizens feel every time they go to the market, every time they receive a salary, the harder and harder life becomes, explained Mucinski.

He added that through that prism, VMRO-DPMNE considers early parliamentary elections as a way out, primarily, with a good economic policy, with a team that will know how to raise the economic economy to an appropriate level, a team that will know the truths and honestly implement reforms in all these sectors where it is needed and a team that will fight against corruption.

Without any doubt, says Mucinski, it is necessary to unite the opposition, on the opposition front with any political entity with which we believe we will be able to move Macedonia in the right direction, based on policies, and not on narrow interests as this government DUI, supported by SDSM, we should undertake everything possible jointly, based on principles, why not this type of measures, such as protests, because it is in the interest of the citizens.