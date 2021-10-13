SDSM and the Government in the past four years have achieved numerous successes domestically and internationally, said Zaev at Tuesday’s in Kriva Palanka.

We returned the country on the right track, we strengthened the Macedonian language, we became a member of NATO, today we are a country recognized by the whole world. We have restored freedom and democracy at home, we have opened the institutions, we have built capital investments that improve the life of the people – 60 kindergartens, over 80 schools, 34 hospitals, squares, facilities and projects worth more than 500 million euros. The municipalities were in debt, paid debts over 50 million euros and implemented over 7000 projects. We have invested in road infrastructure, because it is important for development, a railway is being built, express roads that provide serious opportunities for economic local development, only in this part we have projects worth over 700 million euros that until a year ago were just a wishful thinking for this region, which unfortunately has been forgotten by the government for decades, said Zaev