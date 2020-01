In Zoran Zaev’s famous New Year’s Eve interview for TV24, in which he revealed that “in a joke” he had told Alexis Tsipras that he would give his daughter for an island in Greece, despite this and many other outbursts, today the public noticed a new detail.

The Zaev family’s Christams tree has an ornament reading North Macedonia.

During the same interview, Zaev also talked about how proud he was of the Prespa Agreement.