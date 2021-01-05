The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, points out that it is time to realize the second scenario, ie the Government led by Zoran Zaev to fall in Parliament by providing the appropriate number of MPs who will support a vote of no confidence.

Nikoloski said that VMRO-DPMNE is working intensively on the realization of this scenario, because they are in constant communication with political parties that are part of the government coalition, whose MPs are not part of SDSM and DUI.

He stressed that this government must fall as soon as possible.

I expect those changes to happen, in order to hold early parliamentary elections and clean local elections, says Nikoloski.

He says that this scenario should be realized because Zoran Zaev did not show any reflection and ray of self-awareness by rejecting the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE, but also of other opposition parties, to form a government of national salvation.

As Nikoloski emphasized, it would be a government that should have included the best experts who would have to deal with the economic and health crisis caused by the coronavirus, but also the strained relations with Bulgaria that hinder Macedonia’s EU integration.