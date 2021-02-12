Due to the incompetence of the Government, it takes more time to transport a batch of donated vaccines, than it took to actually develop the vaccine, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski, after the Macedonian Government failed to deliver the promised Serbian donations of Pfizer vaccines.

The donation has been announced for weeks, and was supposed to be delivered on Thursday, but on Wednesday evening it was announced that there are technical issues. With this, and the prior promised donation from Bulgaria, which also never materialized, Macedonia has been left without a single dose of vaccines. The Zaev Government was unable to negotiate a delivery on commercial grounds either.