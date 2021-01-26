It took them a year to copy the project, with this dynamic, how many decades will it take them to get to the first shovel? The solution is for the government to fall in order to build a future!, the leader of VMRO DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski commented on Facebook.



Им требаше една година да го препишат проектот, со оваа динамика колку ли децении ќе им треба до првата лопата? Решението е да падне владата за да изградиме иднина! #НашаEИднината Posted by Hristijan Mickoski on Tuesday, 26 January 2021