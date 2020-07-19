With a large spike in new cases in Stip, which was already badly hit by the coronavirus, the general hospital in this city is discharging its less severe patients to make room for those who are in worse condition.

Hospital management already expanded its Covid-19 ward to the closest neighboring ward, but that is now also full, with 55 patients treated in what is considered a regional center. And with the virus spreading quickly in the textile factories in the city and around the Ovce Pole region, the announcement that 60 new patients were registered in just one day prompted the doctors to send those least affected by the virus home for treatment.