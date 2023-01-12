During today’s visit to REK Bitola, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, answering a journalist’s question regarding the problem of street dogs, said that despite the fact that it is a question of competence of local authorities, the Government will seek help from Brussels, through the IPARD programs, to build a station that will be a home for those dogs.

Kovacevski emphasized that the problem with street dogs is big and that we witness attacks on citizens every day.

Emphasizing that this is the exclusive competence of the municipalities, the Prime Minister pointed out that it is not a question of whether the mayors have power or not, but whether they have the focus, commitment and will to deal with the problems.