During today’s visit to REK Bitola, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, answering a journalist’s question regarding the problem of street dogs, said that despite the fact that it is a question of competence of local authorities, the Government will seek help from Brussels, through the IPARD programs, to build a station that will be a home for those dogs.
Kovacevski emphasized that the problem with street dogs is big and that we witness attacks on citizens every day.
Emphasizing that this is the exclusive competence of the municipalities, the Prime Minister pointed out that it is not a question of whether the mayors have power or not, but whether they have the focus, commitment and will to deal with the problems.
I spoke with the Minister of Agriculture, during the next visit to Brussels with the relevant sectors to discuss certain cooperation through the IPARD programs, if it is possible to make a model of a specific station that could be some kind of state project, even though it is not the competence of the state, in order to be able to help the citizens and the municipalities in dealing with this problem. Because it is a really big problem, and I see that the mayors are not dealing with it at all, emphasized Kovacevski.
