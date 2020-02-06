The Alliance for Albanians and Alternative will jointly run in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12. In a public address, the leader of the Alliance for Albanians, Zijadin Sela, confirmed that they had received written consent by Afrim Gashi, the leader of the Alternative political party, to from pre-election coalition for the April 12 elections.

Unfortunately we have no answer from the other parties. From this moment on we have a preconsent for a coalition for April 12. There is no turning back. As President of the Alliance for Albanians, I inform you that we will have a coalition with Alternative. In the meantime, we remain open to all other parties interested in reinforcing and uniting the Albanian vote and maximizing the Albanian offer in the April 12 elections, but also in the period after April 12, Sela said.