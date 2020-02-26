A large number of people could be seen tonight on the streets of Skopje on Tuesday, revolted citizens seeking justice in their own state, and not “Louis Vuitton” judiciary. Slogans with “Zaev is guilty”, It’s over! “I agreed with Jovo” is just one part of the picture that shows the great dissatisfaction of the Macedonian people who oppose the violation of the Constitution and the laws in their home country and demand equal justice for all, and not selective. Over 20,000 citizens showed Zaev whom they trust, support for VMRO-DPMNE grows, Macedonia seeks renewal, citizens loudly said NO to the mafia in power and the false SDSM policies.





















