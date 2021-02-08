Ivan Jordanov from VMRO-DPMNE said on the “24 Analysis” show that it is unfortunate that Macedonia missed the chance to be a leader in the region in vaccination.

According to Jordanov, the government does not have a strategy for resolving the economic crisis, ie as he said, in order to deal more easily with the economic crisis, they need to deal with the health crisis, and the immunization of the population is one step.

I believe that this is also an attempt to buy time, because if there was a strategy for immunization of the population, following the example of Serbia and other neighboring countries, and not even comparing with highly developed countries, the authorities could have organized procurement of vaccines primarily for easier management of the economic crisis. Because if you do not resolve the health crisis or if you do not have a strategy to resolve it, and vaccination or immunization is one step in overcoming the health crisis, you have a prolongation of the economic crisis, said Jordanov.

Regarding the census, Jordanov says that as an opposition they had remarks in Parliament and after the law was adopted they decided to file an initiative for collecting signatures to draw legitimacy from the citizens to nullify this law.