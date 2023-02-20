The cultural center “Ivan Mihajlov” will not change its name, claims the president of the center Ljupco Georgievski in an interview with “imaginary” in connection with the law passed in the Macedonian Parliament to close the associations and clubs that will not change the disputed names.

If they delete us from the Central Register, I will demand my rights in court. And if the Macedonian court does not grant us our rights, I will request them at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, says Georgievski.

He then recalled the case with the association “Radko” (Radko is the pseudonym of Ivan Mihajlov) which was banned in Macedonia in 2001 and the Court in Strasbourg decided that the name of the association is not a threat to public order.

As regards the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani this week, Georgievski said that this first meeting is only one step forward.