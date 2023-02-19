The cultural center “Ivan Mihajlov” will not change its name, said the president of the cultural center Lupco Georgievski regarding the expiration of the deadline for changing the names of associations that are considered controversial in Skopje, writes BGNES.

In November 2022, the Parliament passed legislation, according to which already legally registered associations and clubs could be deleted from the Central Register because of their names.

We will demand our rights in court if we are deleted from the Central Register, and if the court in Macedonia does not grant us our rights, we will demand them in the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, says Georgievski.

As regards the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani this week, Georgievski said that this first meeting is only one step forward.

In the conversation with him, we stated that we are not an external problem of Macedonia, we are not a problem at all, but we are the solution for Macedonia on its way to the European Union. The authorities have not spoken to us so far. We are ready to talk to anyone who wants to talk to us. Macedonia must respect the French proposal, said Georgievski.