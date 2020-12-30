The government led by Zoran Zaev does not want to hold a census that will be recognized by all factors in the Republic of Macedonia. Zoran Zaev is pushing through a project that points out to falsification. The census should be a statistical operation that should give a number of resident population, not the number of citizens in Macedonia, so that those data would be credible for future planning of projects in the country, VMRO-DPMNE MP Ivanka Vasilevska said on Wednesday.

Zoran Zaev and SDSM do not want to conduct a census, but to fulfill undertaken political concessions. Zoran Zaev and SDSM are persistent in hiding the methodology and analysis of the census results from the public, and that is why they did not accept the methodology to be part of the legal solution. We will not recognize such a census as the opposition and as VMRO-DPMNE. That is now crystal clear after the rejection of virtually all the amendments of the Parliament’s Committee on European Affairs, she said adding that the main request of VMRO-DPMNE was also not accepted, and that is to use fingerprint readers during the census.

