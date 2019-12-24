Cvetanka Ivanova’s son was awarded a public procurement contract through the Dikor company from Strumica for road maintenance services in eastern Macedonia, Secretary General Igor Janusev reminded at Tuesday’s press conference.

SDSM and the government are silent, he is nowhere to be found, and his mother, who is Secretary General of the Macedonian Parliament, does not know that her son was awarded a contract that can reach over 300,000 euros. It’s probably a New Year’s surprise so they don’t know. Their silence means that our information presented at yesterday’s press conference is true, says Janusev.

He adds that the son of Cvetanka Ivanova, who is also a business partner of Trajce Zaev, was awarded the public procurement contract under suspicious circumstances, without fulfilling the necessary conditions and criteria required in it.

Namely, the Dikor company, which is owned by Ivanova’s son, first won the contract after re-evaluation on November 8 this year, and after 12 days on November 20, he signs a contract with a Greek firm for the procurement of the machinery required in the contract, which he should have possessed before winning it. In addition, the bank guarantee from the Dikor company to the Greek company for 25 machines worth around 200,000 euros from a Macedonian bank was paid on November 27 and only afterwards the vehicles entered the Republic of Macedonia. Currently, they are located at several points throughout eastern Macedonia, such as Strumica, Stip, Saramzalino and others, Janushev reveals.

According to VMRO-DPMNE’s information, the Dikor company of Cvetanka Ivanova’s son leased a total of 25 vehicles from the Greek firm and the total lease amount for all vehicles for the whole season is worth around 40,000 euros.