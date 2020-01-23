If the “Racket” case is resolved then the perception of the corruption in the country will improve and by this, the citizens will have greater confidence in the institutions, President of the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption Biljana Ivanovska said on Thursday.

According to Ivanovska, even if nothing is right in the country, if the judiciary does its job effectively, then the perception of corruption will be different. There have always been and will be negative cases, but the point is how they will be dealt with and what message they will send to other stakeholders in society.