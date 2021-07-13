The President of the Committee for Urbanism and Infrastructure of VMRO-DPMNE, Sinisa Ivanovski said at Tuesday’s debate in Kisela Voda that SDSM came to power with huge lies such as the false promise that 300 million euros will be invested in a state construction company, which did not happen, and he emphasized that the current mayors of SDSM in each municipality turned all the greenery into a new building.

When it comes to false promises, we can’t forget the promises for the construction of 550 km of highways, 1000 km of local roads, over 500 km of highways, etc. says Ivanovski.

Ivanovski emphasized that the construction of the Kicevo – Ohrid highway started in 2014, when SDSM came to power, the progress of construction was over 47%, and the government for these years failed to complete even 10%, so now 57% of that highway is only built.