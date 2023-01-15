DUI held a meeting in Bitola with members and sympathizers of that party. As the party says, the meeting was an integral part of the party’s internal democratic processes.

In a statement to the media, the vice president of DUI, Izet Mexhiti, emphasized that the meetings with the membership and citizens are aimed at hearing their voices, remarks, and ideas, and are part of the democratic processes inside DUI.

We have our own remarks on the government composition; we want to hear the voice of the membership, of the citizens, and based on that, we can draw conclusions together. We have no doubts about the strategic orientations of the government. We have contributed to the strategic issues and we will continue to contribute, said Mexhiti.

He added that the series of meetings with the membership is an integral part of a democratic process within DUI.