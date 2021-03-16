VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski is under synchronized attack both from splinter groups in his own party, and the ruling SDSM party, as well as the institutions of the state, said GROM party leader Stevce Jakimovski, who is in coalition with VMRO. Jakimovski painted a dire picture of abuse of institutions against the opposition.

SDSM attacks him, the SDSM PR groups attack him, he was under tremendous pressure over the name change, under attack from the prosecutors, the judges, the special prosecutors, the foreign embassies, the media, even the intelligence services – we have Bulgarian, Greek services. And in the end the elections were resolved by 12,000 votes that SDSM stole. It was all of them against Mickoski alone, Jakimovski said.