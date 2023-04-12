US misinformation envoy James Rubin urged Macedonia to accept the demands made by Bulgaria and blamed foreign misinformation on the fact that the so-called French proposal is highly unpopular with the public.

According to Rubin, there are forces in the region and in Russia who are working to prevent Macedonia’s advancement toward the EU and are looking to cause problems. He said that he will also visit Bulgaria soon, which he said also has many polluters of information and spreaders of manipulations. He blamed Russia of trying to cause division between the countries and the peoples by spreading lies and propaganda.