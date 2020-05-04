Jana Belceva, NGO activist who the SDMS party elected as Chairwoman of the Centar municipal Council, resigned today. She cited disagreement with a set of proposals that are being pushed through the council of Skopje’s central, downtown district, but did not publicly elaborate what was she opposed to.

I want to withdraw my support for the proposals, even though I made some of them. There was a breach of procedure, and council-members were selectively informed about the meeting. We have a collective mind at work, which is not partisan or ideological, but is with a different bend and leads to extreme, risky, conservative or backwards solutions. I don’t want to be part of a majority which is making decisions based on is own benefit or comfort, Belceva said.