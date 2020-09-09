Former Minister of Transport Mile Janakeski has been in detention for 15 months in relation to the “Spanish Steps” case which has not yet started. At the last hearing due to fever of one of the defendants the case was postponed to September 25. Although the case trial were to start in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and state of emergency, due to the expiration of the mandate of one of the jurors, today was to start all over again.

After this, the question arises whether the Judicial Council will take any measures given that this is a detention case.

The defendants in this case are charged with abuse of office, and one person is accused of negligent work in the service, ie illegalities in the sale of four attractive locations downtown Skopje, near Vardar river.

Four months ago, Mile Janakieski pleaded not guilty and said that he will prove it.