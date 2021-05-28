I do not know the person Aleksandar Ninja, nor have I ever talked to him, Mile Janakieski itold the court on Friday. He says Ninja made five different statements and that the statement he made was the only evidence against him.

That is why I am ready to take a polygraph test together with Ninja over the events of April 27 in order for the public to see who is telling the truth, said Janakieski.

He also revealed that there were 45,000 illegal wiretaps of him and 155,000 SMS messages.