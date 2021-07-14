The testimony of the witness which is the basis in the indictment, Aleksandar Vasilevski Ninja, has not been confirmed by any other material and verbal evidence and it is refuted with a lot of verbal and material evidence, including the opinion of the technical advisor of the defense, said Janakieski at Wednesday’s closing arguments in the court.

With the amendments to the indictment, and due to the lack of evidence, I am no longer accused of organizing the party structure – the municipal and local committees and the organizers of the protests, but it incldes another activities – organizing protests. Boris Damovski, Bogdan Ilievski, Vlado Jovanovski and Igor Durlovski appeared as organizers of the protests in the verdict in the first case. There is also no evidence that Nikola Gruevski gave me or that I received his orders and instructions regarding the organization of the protests. I did not have any contact with the participants, speakers, artists and organizers of these protests, and that is why I did not organize the protests neither directly nor daily, Janakieski explained in detail.

The statements of 42 presidents, vice-presidents and members of the municipal committees who say that they had no contact with me regarding any organization related to the protests, including the terms for holding those protests, the defendant added.

He asked the court whether it should believe only one witness on whom the indictment is based and who does not tell the truth, a person without credibility, with a criminal record, convicted several times, and convicted in relation to the events of April 27, or several witnesses with prominent government officials – former president, former prime minister, ministers, MPs and the current prime minister – who had access to security information relevant to the event.