Mile Janakieski, who made Monday an opening statement in the case involving the “April 27” events, called on Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski to look at his statement and the indictment. He hopes that Joveski will be able to withdraw the charges and open a new investigation.

By interrogating the prosecutors who previously investigated this event, we will refute some of the allegations of the indictment, and I take this opportunity to invite the respected prosecutor Joveski to personally review my statement and indictment in order to be familiar with all the documentation and I hope he will be able to withdraw this indictment and open a new investigation, and as a basis will be my statement in order, as I stated at the beginning of my statement, to reach the right goal, said Janakieski.