Dimitar Dangov, Mile Janakieski’s lawyer, requests that the indictment against him be dropped in the case of the 2013 Municipality of Centar events. The lawyer is convinced that the Prosecution failed to establish guilt for what they are accusing him of.

We demand that the indictment be withdrawn before the court makes a decision. What the defendants are charged with is not a crime, Dangov explained.

He expects an acquittal for all defendants in this case because there is no evidence that Janakieski coordinated a group that Lazarov invented and said he assumed it existed.