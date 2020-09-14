There have been many procedural violations in the “Violence in the Municipality of Centar” case during the main hearing which leads to a situation in which we really believe that this case is politicized by initiating an indictment through the former SPO, as such with all known developments in SPO in last year, which alludes to selectivity in acting towards a circle of persons and suspicious expulsions from persons in proceedings with public prosecution decisions based without proper procedures of law, say the lawyers in this case Elenko Milanov and Dimitar Dangov.

They say that together with Mile Janakieski they have limited confidence that we can fully participate in a fair legal procedure that can significantly affect the expectation of a fair and legal verdict.