The Minister of Science and Education, Vesna Janevska, said today that all grades, with the exception of foreign languages, will have textbooks for the upcoming school year, ranging from the first to the ninth. He also mentioned that hundreds of thousands of textbooks are being printed right now, that some of them have already been issued, and that some more will begin to be distributed when they are printed. Furthermore, he stressed that foreign language textbooks will be available starting in the following year.

“There will be textbooks for all classes. I emphasize, as many years ago, unfortunately, not through my fault, because the procedure is still in certain procedures, there will be no textbooks for foreign languages. But there will be textbooks for foreign languages ​​next year and there will be no printed, that is, paper material for the languages ​​of the communities, which will be published on the website of the Bureau of Education, and since it is a language, teachers using those materials will they can teach the students. The language is alive, you know, children start learning it from the series. The point is for them to understand and speak, not to learn the grammar of foreign languages ​​for them – nouns, pronouns and so on, I think that this will not be a problem, and next year we will have that too, added Janevska, answering a journalist’s question during the inspection of the activities for the construction of a sports hall within the primary school “Naum Ohridski” in the village of Bulacani.

She confirmed that the textbooks for the seventh grade will be printed according to the old program.

“Yes, for the seventh they are printed according to the old program because we put the new programs on public discussion. At a public hearing for both seventh and eighth grade. Due to the great dissatisfaction of all stakeholders in education, we put them on a public hearing so that we could adopt the remarks, which are generally made by teachers, but also by parents, in order to make the program more acceptable to students, and also to teachers, because they are the ones who they teach the students, explained the minister.

The program was revised from the beginning, as we had promised, and the most important change was the subjects’ separation, about which there had been a contentious debate and a clear request; she stated that this would be taken care of.

When asked about the secondary vocational education textbooks, the minister said that all of the approved textbooks for the second year are in print, as well as the whole edition for the first year.

Thus, the second, third, and fourth grade processes were not finished; however, we will step up the process, and once the textbooks are approved, they will go into print for the entire academic year. We have a framework agreement with the publishing company, so there’s no need for us to wait; if it expires, we can quickly issue a new tender and begin working on the textbooks for the next year, Janevska continued.