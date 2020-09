The first hearing of the new case in which Katica Janeva is suing Bojan Jovanovski for illegal recording is scheduled for today in the Criminal Court.

During the presentation of the material evidence in the “Racket” case, a photo was shown in the courtroom showing the former public prosecutor Katica Janeva in her home, and in front of her a stack of cash, which the prosecution then claimed it contained 500 euro notes.