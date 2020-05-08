Prosecutor Lile Stefanova, from the moment she was elected until today, has my full support for the work and leading the investigation into the “Empire” case, Katica Janeva said Thursday in court, where she testified in relation to the “Racket” case in which she is accused of abuse of office and power.

Regarding the “Empire” case, Janeva emphasized, there is no one that does not know it, she said that it is not a story, but work.

In 2017, we started giving wiretapping targets again. Wiretaps were collected for the “Empire” case and everything began with a conversation between Dejan Pandelevski and Mile Janakieski about buying the land behind Ramstore. Orce Kamcev used to come to the SPO all the time and ask if he was a target, but he forgot to ask if his associates, to whom he regularly made confessions, were targets, said Janeva.

According to Janeva, the preliminary investigation into the “Empire” case was conducted for ten months by prosecutor Lile Stefanova.

Lile Stefanova from the moment she was elected has my full support for work and was an example as the most experienced in conducting the investigation into the “Empire” case, said Janeva.