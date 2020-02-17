Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva was also tailed by the police after her abuse of office and racketeering became clear and one of the tapes that were presented before the court today reveals her going toward the office of President Pendarovski.

The visit happened in mid August, shortly before Janeva was arrested. It is not fully clear from the recording whether the car carrying Janeva ended up, but it was almost certainly going toward the presidential residence. So far Pendarovski has not indicated whether he would pardon Janeva.