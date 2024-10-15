Education Minister Vesna Janevska said that all student dormitories will be renovated in the next four years, and will become modern and energy efficient facilities.

Janevska spoke during a joint press conference with the German development bank KFW and EU mission representatives in Macedonia, to discuss the plan to invest 17 million EUR in the two of the main student dorms in Skopje. “We are fully renovating the interior, installations, furniture, facade and we are placing photovoltaics and environmentally friendly heating systems”, Minister Janevska said.

Work on additional seven dorms will begin soon, after the projects are prepared. KFW has provided 20 million EUR for hte project, and 5 more are added by an EU grant program.