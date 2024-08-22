The Minister of Education, Vesna Janevska, has no intention of paying money to Danela Arsovska, even though they have received invoices from the City of Skopje. According to Janevska, there is no basis for doing that, and she announced to the mayor that they will have to see each other in court.

“I don’t know if the mayor plans to use other means to pay off the debt.” It is true that the MES received invoices for huge funds, which the City of Skopje claims we are obliged to pay for the free transportation. We do not have an agreement with the City of Skopje, there is no basis for the payment of those funds. If no other solution is found, we will have to go to court for these funds. And so it will be. I repeat, there is no agreement, there is no basis for the payment of funds,” Janevska said.

Janevska added that the Government and she, as a minister, did not promise free transportation for everyone, so she transferred the responsibility to Danela Arsovska.