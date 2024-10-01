You cannot reach the goals you have set for yourself right now unless you put in a great deal of work, perseverance, and environmental support. During the inaugural class of the new academic year 2024–2025 at “Goce Delchev” University in Shtip, the Minister of Education and Science wished good health and success to all students and lecturers.

From today we have a new generation of students. I welcome them to the academic world. Attention and active participation in lectures will help them master the subject more easily. Curiosity broadens horizons and enables exceeding learning outcomes, which are specified in study programs. “Creativity, innovation and the desire to compete create leaders of positive changes, leaders of businesses and social processes, and that’s exactly what we need,” Janevska said.

The minister stated that in order to accelerate progress, the state requires the assistance of all parties involved, particularly the youth.”Not only are there no commodities, but there is no future at all without young people. I am happy that you have all chosen to pursue your education, and I genuinely look forward to seeing everyone of you reach your full potential here. Along with the teachers, you will enhance that potential. Janevska continued, emphasising that UGD is “a renowned university where things are not left to flow by themselves, but brave decisions are made, innovation is done, and investments are made in conditions and in human capital. You are left to them, trust them, and listen to every single piece of advice they give.”

Janevska announced that starting in the following fiscal year, the professors’ salaries will increase dramatically.