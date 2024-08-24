Students will receive an increased amount for their subsidized meals this year, announced Minister of Education and Science Vesna Janevska on Friday in Shtip. She mentioned that while they plan to raise the subsidy for student meals, the exact amount is yet to be determined as it depends on the availability of Budget funds.

“Regarding student support, students should know that the Ministry is their constant collaborator, partner, and biggest advocate. We are indeed considering an increase in the subsidized student meal allowance. Additionally, there is an ongoing project to renovate student housing to enhance living and studying conditions. Although capacity has decreased, we are addressing this issue by relocating some students to available housing and ensuring that many students will have access to accommodation in the cities where they study,” Janevska explained.

When asked about the Ministry of Education and Science’s plans to address the 8-million-euro debt owed to the Public Transport Enterprise (JSP) for free student transportation, the Minister clarified that the invoices had been received, but there is no legal basis for the Ministry to settle the debt.

“There is no legal framework that allows the Ministry to pay off this debt. There is no agreement, contract, or government decision in place. So, even if I want to, I can’t authorize the payment. I want students to have free public transportation next year, and we can allocate funds for it. However, this matter needs to be handled differently. As Minister, I believe that the court should decide, and we will respect whatever decision is made,” Janevska emphasized.

She added that next year, the Ministry of Education and Science, along with the Government, plans to allocate funds for free public transportation for students.