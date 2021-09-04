The newly prepared history textbook commissioned by the Zaev regime downplays the Macedonian character of the Ilinden Uprising and emphasizes the involvement of other nations in it, said

professor Vesna Janevska. She pointed to the portion of the text that declares how “the uprising is very important because it included not just Macedonians but the others who live in these areas”.

In my ignorance, I thought it was the Macedonian nation, fighting to create its own state. The fact that we urged others to join us just adds to our virtue, as other nations were also oppressed. But congratulations on your new history book, Macedonia, Janevska said.

The Zaev regime is under strong pressure from Greece and Bulgaria to rewrite the history books and to undermine the historic role of the Macedonian nation.